Karachi-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday released the fi-nal results of union committees (UCs) in Karachi where local body elections were held on January 15.

The results of 20 UCs have been withheld due to complaints and recount-ing requests. According to the final results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 84 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) 84 and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged 40.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won in 5, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in 1. There are 246 UCs in Karachi, however, election was held in 235 UCs due to the death of 11 candidates. The ECP is yet to hold polling on the remaining 11 union councils in Karachi to complete the electoral pro-cess. The election of mayor requires 124 votes.