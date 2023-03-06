Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Au­thority (FDA) has sealed sales offices of five illegal colonies on Narwala Road and 14 plots in Madina Town over their illegal commercial use.

FDA spokesman said here on Sunday that FDA enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of five housing schemes including Sarbuland City, Pacific City, Maqbool Town, Eman Vil­las and Azafi Abadi on Narwala Road, as these colonies were developed without completing code requirements.

Meanwhile, Estate Officer Im­tiaz Ali Goraya found illegal com­mercial use of 14 plots in Madina Town including Plot No.56 Chen­ab Market, Plot No.8.Z.J, 10.Z.J, 16.Z.J, 18.Z.J, 3.X.ISR, 5.X.ISR, 9.X.ISR, 21, 23, 50, 67.X.ISR, 42.X.19 and KSR-11X. Therefore premises of these plots were sealed and further action against their owners was under prog­ress, he added.

19 HABITUAL BEGGARS CAUGHT, SHIFTED TO PANAHGAH

As many as 19 habitual beg­gars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah. A spokesman of local administration said here on Sun­day that during a vigorous cam­paign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 19 beggars includ­ing 11 males and 8 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.