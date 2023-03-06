ISLAMABAD     -    Five persons including two children  were killed while others received injuries  when a trailer loaded with garments  rammed into a truck coming  from the opposite side near Darazanda  in Dera Ismail Khan division on  Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident  took place due to the brake failure  of the trailer which collided with  a truck coming from the opposite side.  As a result, five people including children  lost their lives, electronic channels  reported.

The container was loaded with  clothes, while the truck was carrying  cement.  The rescue and police teams rushed  to the spot and shifted the injured and  the bodies of the deceased to a nearby  hospital.