ISLAMABAD - Five persons including two children were killed while others received injuries when a trailer loaded with garments rammed into a truck coming from the opposite side near Darazanda in Dera Ismail Khan division on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place due to the brake failure of the trailer which collided with a truck coming from the opposite side. As a result, five people including children lost their lives, electronic channels reported.

The container was loaded with clothes, while the truck was carrying cement. The rescue and police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies of the deceased to a nearby hospital.