DI KHAN - At least five persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near the Drazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred due to the brake failure of the container, resulting in the death of five people including children.

The container was reportedly loaded with clothes and the truck with cement. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

PM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the traffic accident near Dara Zinda in Dera Ismail Khan.

The prime minister condoled with the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased in paradise. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, the PM directed the provision of all possible medical assistance to the injured.