Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four passengers were killed and 16 others including women sus­tained serious injuries in the road accident near National Highway Chilas, a city of Diamer district located in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sun­day morning. According to Rescue 1122, a bus en route from Rawal­pindi to Skardu collided with an­other vehicle coming from the opposite side. As a result, four passengers died on the spot, PTV news channel reported. Follow­ing the collision, both vehicles plunged into a ravine, said 1122 rescue officials. The police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the dead bodies to the Regional hos­pital Chilas. Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Za­hid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and re­gret over the loss of precious hu­man lives as a result of the acci­dent faced by the bus going from Rawalpindi to Skardu in Chilas. In a statement issued here, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly were deeply saddened by the loss of lives of the students and others in the bus.