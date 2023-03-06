ISLAMABAD - Four passengers were killed and 16 others including women sustained serious injuries in the road accident near National Highway Chilas, a city of Diamer district located in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday morning. According to Rescue 1122, a bus en route from Rawalpindi to Skardu collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side. As a result, four passengers died on the spot, PTV news channel reported. Following the collision, both vehicles plunged into a ravine, said 1122 rescue officials. The police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the dead bodies to the Regional hospital Chilas. Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the accident faced by the bus going from Rawalpindi to Skardu in Chilas. In a statement issued here, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly were deeply saddened by the loss of lives of the students and others in the bus.
