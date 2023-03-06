Share:

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad as new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The ministry issued the notification a couple of days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz unanimously decided to appoint Mr Ahmad at the head of the anti-graft buster watchdog.

The notification states the appointment has been made for the period of three years. Mr Ahmad’s appointment came after Aftab Sultan stepped down, saying he had refused to toe the lines.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister House on Feb 4 stated, “In terms of Section 6 of the National Accountability Ordinan e, 1999 (XVIII of 1999), as amended from time to time, consultation between the Leader of the House is the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been made and there is a consensus on the name of Lt.Gen(Retd.) Nazir Ahmad, for his appointment by the Federal Government as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”.

Profile

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed was commissioned in the 40 Frontier Force Regiment, Pakistan Army in 1983. He graduated from the Command and Staff College, and the National Defence University, Pakistan.

Prior to his appointment as commander of the XI Corps (Peshawar Corps) in December 2016, he served as commander of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in addition to commanding an infantry division in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He was promoted to lieutenant general in 2014 and was subsequently appointed as inspector general of Communications and Information Technology at the General Headquarters. Before retiring from the service in 2018, he also commanded a military formation in South Waziristan as a major general.