Peshawar - Francois Friedel, Programme Coordinator for Physical Rehabilitation of the International Red Cross (ICRC) from Geneva, Switzerland, visited the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar along with his team, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the Paraplegic Centre was established by the same institution which was handed over to the local team about 32 years ago.

On arrival, Francois Friedel was warmly received by Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, CEO and the staff of (PCP) and briefed on the achievements, changes and difficulties faced by the institution for the last 20 years.

Francois Friedel appreciated the efforts of Dr Ilyas Syed and his team for reviving and further developing this unique health institution within a short period of time.

Francois Friedel expressed his pleasant surprise while recording his comments in the visitor’s book.

He wrote that “I have come here after a long time. I’m very impressed with the evolution of the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar. In particular, the multi-disciplinary approach here is very impressive. I congratulate you for such a wonderful performance for the neediest.”

On the occasion, on behalf of the staff of the centre, Dr Ilyas Syed presented him with a commemorative shield and gifted him books written by the graduates of the institution.