ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up two important cases against PTI chairman Imran Khan including an attempted murder case against him and another related to his disqualification as a lawmaker for ‘concealing’ his alleged daughter Tyrian White during this week.

In the first case, a single bench of IHC comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of Khan’s petition in an attempted murder case against him filed by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. The IHC bench had previously granted interim bail to the PTI chief till March 9 against surety bonds worth of Rs100,000.

Khan stated in his petition that his opponent political forces falsely implicated him in a series of frivolous / bogus criminal cases registered at numerous forums by misusing state machinery and exercising powers. Similarly, a larger bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will resume the hearing on March 9 in a petition, seeking disqualification of PTI chairman for allegedly concealing his daughter in the nomination papers submitted to contest the 2018 general elections.