Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) organized a hiking event at Margalla Hiking Trail 3 in Islamabad with a col­orful opening ceremony.

A large number of medical, dental, physical therapy, allied health sciences and nursing stu­dents and faculty members as well as people of different walks of life participated in the hiking event with full zeal and zest. Top management of IMDC and ANTH and staff members were present at the opening ceremony to en­courage students.

Yasir Khan Niazi, IMDC’s Man­aging Director, said on this oc­casion that such activities are a regular part of IMDC’s efforts to create healthy environment for the mental and physical fitness of the students alongside edu­cating these aspiring medical practitioners who would serve the community by inculcating values of professionalism, life-long learning, scholarly activi­ties, competent practice of medi­cine and ethical research.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of IMDC Communications, told media that the management is determined to providing conducive environ­ment to each of the students so their intellectual and physical capabilities could be groomed in the best possible way, adding that “these activities also serve IMDC and ANTH’s moto of raising awareness in the society about adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

Yasir Niazi further said that IMDC and ANTH organize sepa­rate co-curricular activities week every year, which includes sports like volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, cricket along with fun fair, arts, quiz, de­bate and poetry competitions.

The hiking event, which in­cluded music and fun activities, ended with a prize distribu­tion ceremony. Students, faculty members and other partakers thanked IMDC management for organizing such a useful event which they enjoyed a great deal and expressed that they expect the college would arrange more such activities for them in future.