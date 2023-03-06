Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was booked in another case in the Race Course police station.

More than 150 PTI workers were also nominated with Shibli Faraz in the case.

The case was lodged on behalf of SHO secretariat Islamabad Nadeem Tahir and it was said the PTI workers surrounded the Islamabad police when it reached to arrest Imran Khan.

It was adopted in The FIR that it was done after the complete planning of Imran Khan with the PTI supporters gave death threats to the police personnel and the PTI leaders behaved violently with the police force.