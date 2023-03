Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that the “legs of PTI chief Imran Khan are trembling owing to the fear of arrest.”

While taking this matter to Twitter, he said the coward leader of “Jail Bharo Tehreek” Imran Khan was even escaping from arrest on orders of the court. He said the one[referring to Imran] who was preach-ing the rule of law was flouting the orders of the court today.