ISLAMABAD - The northern areas particu­larly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid steady increase in leopard encounters along highways in the tourism rich areas were recently hit by motorists leaving the wild­cat either dead or injured on different occasions.

The rising leopard-vehicle collisions along the highways of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province indi­cated a thriving population of the endangered Common Asian Leopard that demanded a national level community awareness to respect the habi­tats and ecosystems of wildlife while venturing into the scenic hilly areas of the country.

Talking to APP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife De­partment senior official said a Common Asian Leopard was found injured on Kaghan Highway that was actually hit by a fast moving car leaving it traumatised and unable to walk on her hind limbs. He said the increase in number of leopards was not a risk rather it indicated a healthy ecosystem as the wildcat controls the population of wild boars who were detri­mental, if in abundance, for crops, humans and ecology.

The leopard was a female cat that was timely recovered from Kaghan Highway and shifted it to Dhodial Pheas­antry, Mansehra for treat­ment after the Wildlife of­ficials were informed about the incident, he added. The release of leopard back into the wild was the decision of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhodial who had en­sured the rehab of the wildcat because if the leopardess was not fully recovered or unable to walk on her limbs then it would become unable to hunt. Consequently, it would attack the weakest prey on her food chain that was hu­mans which was again a risk.

The Wildlife official in­formed that an injured hy­ena was recovered earlier from Koh-e-Suleiman area and it was rehabilitated and recovered under captivity and then released into the wild. He added that the KP’s Wildlife Department has the policy to keep wildlife in its natural habitats. Recently, the KP Wildlife Act was ex­tended to the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa that were also po­tential habitats of leopards, hyenas and wolves among other wildlife species. There have been frequent leopard-human conflicts in Khyber District which was having a thriving leopard popula­tion and its hunting has been common in that region. “The wildlife department recorded numerous incidents where people hunt down leopards as it attacked and ate their livestock animals. Because human population has start­ed intruding into the wild animal’s habitat,” he added.