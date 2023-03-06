Share:

LAHORE - The SSP Tahir Hussain of Islamabad police who came to comply court’s non-bailable warrants of Imran Khan, meted out with ill treatment by the PTI workers and leaders out­side Imran Khan’s residence, when he was leaving the venue after serv­ing the court’s notice.

According to the details a team of Islamabad police led by SSP Tahir Hussain showed up at Khan’s resi­dence to serve the court summons with instructions to detain him for not appearing before the court in Tohsakhana case here on Sunday.

As soon as the news of Khan’s pos­sible arrest spread a great volume of PTI workers started to gather outside Zaman Park to prevent Is­lamabad police to comply with court warrants. The SSP was taken inside Imran Khan residence escorted by Imran’s chief of staff Shibli Faraz to serve court orders to Imran Khan.

However, Khan was unavailable to receive the notice in his personal ca­pacity, while on behalf of Imran Khan the orders were recieved by Shibli Faraz. As soon as SSP Tahir Hussain stepped outside Khan’s residence after serving the court’s notice the PTI workers gathered outside Zaman Park stormed at him. The charged PTI workers pushed and abused the SSP and also raised slogans against the Islamabad Police. Following the scuffle and ruckus by the PTI work­ers the SSP took respite in one of the camps outside Zaman Park. Later SSP was rescued by the police by tearing down the tent from back side. SSP af­ter serving the notice spoke to media and said, that Islamabad police came to serve Imran Khan the court’s no­tice regarding his non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a local court in the Toshakhana case. The SSP told the media about the ill-treatment meted out to him by the triggered PTI work­ers and said, as soon as I came out of Imran Khan’s residence after com­plying with the court’s orders, the PTI workers pushed me, raised their hands on me and kept calling me abusive slangs. Multiple PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry through a series of social media posts urged and encouraged the party workers to throng Zaman Park to prevent Im­ran Khan from the possible arrest. Fawad through his social media post said that any attempt to arrest PTI chief will further distort the already deteriorating political situation, he also advised the federal government to act sensibly and not to push the country into further crises. As soon as the news of possible arrest of our beloved leader Imran Khan reached the workers, they quickly stood out­side Zaman Park to save Imran Khan from a possiblearrest. As Islamabad police arrived outside Imran Khan’s residence, leaders and party workers including female party activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started to gather outside the residence of the Imran Khan and vowed to protect Im­ran Khan from arrest, party workers, including women, stood between po­lice and Imran Khan with sticks and party flags in their hands to prevent his arrest. In wake of possible arrest of PTI chairman the leaders of PTI also warn of countrywide mass pro­tests. Islamabad police also warned of strict action against those who tried to halt the execution of court orders. Despite the clear warning the police returned without taking for­mer prime minister Imran Khan into custody as the sudden development sparked an outrage by the charged-up PTI workers forcing law enforcers to return empty handed