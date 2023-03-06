Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali invited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for consultation over holding elections in the province.

In connection with the date for the elections in the province, Mr Ali had penned a letter on Monday to the electoral watchdog and invited the ECP for consultation on March 7 or March 8.

Mr Ali said, "In connection with the Supreme Court’s orders, I have penned a letter to the ECP." He vowed to implement the orders of the apex court.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Ali said the elections date for the KP Assembly was expected to be announced on March 6.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, the governor said the Election Commission of Pakistan's letter to his principal secretary was received at 8pm on Friday and the secretary would open the letter himself when he returns from leave on Monday.

On March 3, President Dr Arif Alvi gave assent to April 30 date to conduct the all-important elections in Punjab.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi earlier, the electoral body recommended a day between April 30 and May 7 for elections in the province where assembly was dissolved in January last. The letter was dispatched after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting of the ECP officials.