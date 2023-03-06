Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday said that Imran Khan allegedly stole Toshakhana gifts and his past PTI government was behind the economic destruction of country. She lambasted Imran for escaping from his Zaman Park residence to avoid arrest by the ICT police authorities. In a tweet, she alleged that the PTI chief had “dodged his daughter”, and now the latter escaped from Zaman Park residence by “dodging party workers and women” who were gathered outside his residence. The PML-N leader also shared a picture of Nawaz Sharif, saying that true leaders face arrest with courage and dignity, but “jackal criminals like Imran flee away [fearing arrest]”.