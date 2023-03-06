Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man was killed in a collision between a mo­torcycle and a speeding oil tanker near the Wasanday-wali area on Sunday. Accord­ing to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year-old Ashiq Hussain s/o Asghar Ali was return­ing home from the market when a speeding oil tanker collided with the motorcycle near Wasandaywali due to overspeeding. Resultantly, Ashiq Hussain sustained serious injuries, rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted him to Ru­ral Health Centre Khangarh where doctors confirmed his death. The police con­cerned have also started the investigations into the in­cident, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene, police sources said.