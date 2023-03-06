Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the ongoing spring sea­son, a number of multi-co­loured flowers around the capi­tal city’s roads and its nurseries had become a key attraction for commuters where residents in large numbers are thronging nurseries to buy plants to en­hance the beauty of lawns.

Spring season starts from February in Pakistan and is considered one of the most ide­al weather for growing plants and flowers, said a worker in H-9 nursery. Colourful flow­ers adorn nurseries and roads which was attracting plant lov­ers towards themselves, said a resident. “With the start of this season demand for indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, bulbs has been tremendously increased and surprisingly youngsters and old age people are taking a keen interest not only in traditional gardening in homes,” said a resident.

Horticulture exhibitions and Jashn-e-Baharan festivals are also helping people and nature enthusiasts in getting closer to the beauty of nature, said a worker in Jasmine Gar­den Islamabad. A commuter in the park commented that my daughter is quite amused after seeing so many different kinds of flowers here in spring, espe­cially alongside the roads of the capital city. A student said that apart from beautification, flow­ers and roses in this season are a great source of recreation and entertainment for the residents.

An owner of a local nursery near Jasmine Garden claimed that sale of almost all varieties of flower was increasing in the local nurseries, adding, a rush of buyers, including women and children, can be seen in the nurseries these days, es­pecially on Sundays. A buyer woman said the prices of flower saplings were still beyond the purchasing capacity of the com­mon man. Nursery owners also added that Gezanea, Petunia, carnations and other flowers are suitable for the spring sea­son. “Most of the citizens buy Korean grass as it grows slowly and demands less care with a great carpeted look that suited Pakistan’s environment,” said a visitor in the nursery.