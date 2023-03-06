Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Sun-day has said that the fascist Narendra Modi regime is snatching ancestral lands of Kashmiri Muslims to make a way for Hindu settlements under the nefarious plan to change the de­mography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In a strong reaction to the Indian notorious govern­ment’s ongoing drive to evict the local residents of their lands and render them homeless, Mushaal said that Modi’s Hindutva regime started attaching properties of the Kashmiris in the occupied valley to put pressure on them to give up their legitimate struggle for internation-ally recognized right to self-determination, said a press release received here on Sunday. She revealed that the occupation authorities attached two more Kashmiris’ houses un­der draconian law Unlawful ac­tivities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Srinagar and Sopore, besides 168 properties of Kashmiris in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch district in last few days.

Mushaal, the wife of incar­cerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that su-premacist Hindutva regime got inspira­tion from Zionist government in Israel, which encroached upon Palestinians properties through various brutal tactics and Modi gov-ernment was replicating the same model in the occupied Kashmir, which would be re-sist­ed at all fronts. She went on to say that occupation authori­ties were hell-bent on rendering Kashmiris homeless in their own homeland on one pretext or the other, demolishing their houses and snatching their ancestral lands to make way for non-res­idential settlers in the occupied territory and snatch the Muslim identity of the territory. The chairperson noted that attach­ing properties of Kashmiris was a sheer po-litical vendetta on part of the Indian regime and was meant to bully them to shun the legitimate struggle to break the shackles of Indian slavery.