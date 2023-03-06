Share:

ISLAMABAD - The nursing profession is con­sidered as the backbone of the healthcare system due to its es­sential role in the functioning of hospitals and provision of pa­tient care.

However, despite the impor­tant role of nurses, many people still view them as assistants to doctors, and their job descrip­tions are often overlooked or misunderstood.

In developing countries like ours, nursing faces a unique set of challenges that make it more difficult to provide quality care and attract people to the pro­fession. One of the biggest chal­lenges the profession faces is the shortage of trained profession­als in the field as according to the World Health Organization (WHO), low and middle-income countries will face a global short­age of 10 million health workers including nurses, midwives, and doctors by 2030.

In Pakistan, the shortage of nurses is particularly acute, with a ratio of 1.5 nurses per 1,000 population, which is lower than the WHO’s minimum recom­mendation of 2.5 nurses per 1,000 population. Moreover, in many healthcare settings nurses often find themselves taking on additional responsibilities to ensure that patients receive the care they need.

This shortage has a significant impact on the quality of health­care thus making the nurses to overwork and compromise on patient care. “We have a lot of patients to take care of, and not enough staff to handle them all. It’s a challenge to provide qual­ity care when we’re stretched so thin,” said Ujala Javed, a reg­istered nurse Pakistan Nursing Council.

The nurses are also often asked to perform tasks that are outside of their scope of prac­tice, such as performing proce­dures that require a physician’s expertise or making decisions that are typically reserved for doctors. These situations can arise due to a lack of resources or staffing, and they can put both the patient’s safety and the nurse’s license at risk.

According to Ministry of Na­tional Health Services, Regula­tions and Coordination, there were 127,050 registered nurs­ing professionals which include 88,055 nurses, 16,449 lady health visitors, 16,057 mid­wives, 5,791 community mid­wives and 698 certified nursing assistants till 2022.

But efforts are being made to address the challenges being faced by the profession in the country. In this regard, Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) in col­laboration with the Higher Edu­cation Commission of Pakistan (HEC) is making all possible ef­forts to improve the quality of nursing education in the country besides promoting it as a viable career option.

The PNC is also involved in providing various diploma and degree programs for aspiring nurses, midwives, and nurs­ing auxiliaries which includes a Diploma Program, Midwifery Diploma, Community Midwife (CMW) Four-Year Degree Pro­gram and Post RN Program to address the shortage of health care staff in the country.

The efforts of PNC also include increasing the number of nurs­ing schools and colleges, provid­ing scholarships and financial assistance to nursing students, as well as raising awareness about the importance and value of the nursing profession in the healthcare sector.

Ujala Javed, a nurse registered with Pakistan Nursing Council, said “Nurses are often perceived as the assistants of doctors, which is a misleading portrayal of their profession.”