LAHORE - Total 11 talented athletes from Pakistan completed the Tokyo Marathon, demonstrating their remarkable endurance and dedication. Among these runners were Hamid Butt and Salman Khan, who not only finished the race but also earned the coveted Abbot Six Star medal, which is awarded to those, who have completed all six of the world’s major marathons, namely the Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City Marathons. All the runners include Salman Khan, Hamid Butt, Rabia Naeem, Aisha Qamar, Fahd Mukhtar, Prem Kumar, Huma Rahman, Fawad Karim, Ayesha Akhtar, Hassan Tajdar and Sara Lodhi.