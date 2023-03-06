Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Sunday banned broadcast of any live or recorded transmissions of Imran Khan’s address after he fled from the arrest attempt, reported a private TV Channel. PEMRA issued orders to all satellite channels operating across the country and forbade them to broadcast any live or recorded transmission of Imran Khan’s address. In the written orders, PEMRA stated that it has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.