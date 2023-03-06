Share:

Shehbaz holds detailed meeting with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani n PM will attend UN conference on LDCs n Urges Qatari business giants to tap investment opportunities in Pakistan.

DOHA - Pakistan and Qatar developed consensus to further strengthen the excellent cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields including in the economic and investment sectors. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani here on Sunday and discussed a wide array of mutually beneficial issues.

During a meeting, the prime minister appreciated Qatar’s consistent support to the development projects in Pakistan and highlighted the vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.

The Amir of Qatar lauded the contributions of Pakistani manpower in his country’s development and especially referred to the excellent performance of Pakistani security authorities during the FIFA Football World Cup 2022 successfully hosted by Qatar, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed further cementing of bilateral cooperation, investment, trade and sending of further Pakistani skilled workers to Qatar.

The Qatari Amir welcomed the prime minister and reiterated his keen interest in strengthening the economic cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan. He also reiterated his resolve to continue Qatar’s complete cooperation and support in the development and progress agenda of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Amir of Qatar accepted the invitation from the prime minister to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit where he would participate in the 5th United Nations conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, being held from 5-9 March 2023, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

The prime minister will address the conference on March 6, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister will also attend a reception hosted by the Amir of Qatar in the honour of heads of state and governments.

Later, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here to exchange views on progress made on various investment proposals in multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

During the meeting, they highlighted investment opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sectors of Pakistan.

It may be recalled that a detailed discussion had been initiated between the two sides during the Prime Minister’s visit to Qatar in August 2022.

The Qatar Investment Authority has expressed a keen interest in investing in LNG power plants, airports, and solar power parks in Pakistan.

Al-Mahmoud also concurred with the prime minister regarding the importance of bilateral trade and investment between Qatar and Pakistan while expressing his desire to strengthen their bilateral economic ties.

Both countries remain optimistic about working closely to translate existing understandings to strengthen their economic ties and further diversify them in the future in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

In Doha, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and heads of delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

At the conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted that he had just reached Doha on the invitation of his brother Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar to attend the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

“I will share Pakistan’s perspective on the socio-economic challenges facing LDCs in Asia & Africa,” he added.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that LDCs had been badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic and geo-strategic disruption in food and energy supply chains.

These global events had left them vulnerable. LDCs would be better served by putting welfare of people at the center of public policy, he added.