FAISALABAD - Former state minister and central leader Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry said on Sun­day that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could announce actual elec­tion date. Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said that Senior Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz had become active for the upcoming elections. He said that people of Pakistan had full faith in the PML-N leadership. “We are optimistic to win the next elections also, as people have come to know about vested interests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he added. Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan defamed politicians by hiding himself be-hind his party workers. “If Imran Khan is innocent in To­sha Khana and other cases, he should face the court proceed­ings bravely,” he added.