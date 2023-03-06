Share:

HYDERABAD-Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested 6 accused and recovered il-licit liquor, main puri from their possession. On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SHO Tando jam police station Inspector Shah Nawaz Khaskheli along with his team held two suspects Altaf Khatyan and Ghulam Rabbani and recovered 30 litres of illicit liquor.

In another drive, SHO B section Inspector Muhammad Ali Dhamrah conducted raids in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested two accused Shakir Rajput and Zakir Rajput with 4 bottles of wine. SHO A section Inspector Niaz Ahmed Panhwar carried out a raid and arrested a main puri seller Irfan Rajput and seized 310 packets of the main puri.

Meanwhile, SHO Bhitai Nagar Sub Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio along with his team conducted a raid in his juris-diction and arrested a suspect Ghulam Bx Doomro and re-covered 230 kg main puri from his possession. Police have registered cases against the accused under the substance narcotics control act in different police stations.

DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e-Barat

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has put the Hydera-bad police range on high alert while directing all the 9 SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the SSPs had been directed to deploy policemen at all the mosques, imambargahs, shrines and graveyards. He added that the DIG had emphasized over taking strict action against aerial firing and the sale as well as use of fireworks.

The spokesman said the district police had been directed to deploy the police at all the entry and exit points of the districts. The police would also ensure the sectari-an or religious harmony on the occasion.