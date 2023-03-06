Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approached the Supreme Court for the appearance of PTI chief in the judicial proceedings via video link.

In a joint letter written by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umer in which it was said that Imran Khan was the former prime minister and the leader of the largest party while mentioning he was dethroned through conspiracy with many fabricated cases registered against him and the party.

It was added in the letter that he survived the attempt on his life and his life was in danger if he would appear in the court in person and given the history of the country with many leaders becoming the victim of murder attempts, the threats to Imran Khan’s lifer were “serious”.

The letter mentioned there were security lapses in the PTI’s chief recent appearance in the Islamabad High Court and the cases against him was a plot to make him vulnerable to an attack. Hence, it was pleaded to allow the appearance via video link in the courts.