LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to allow its chairman Imran Khan to appear in court through video link as he is facing life threats.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar yesterday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice to allow using technology for Imran Khan’s appearance in the hearing. They stated in the letter that the federal government has already accepted that Imran Khan is facing life threats. It stated that security arrangements at Judicial Complex Islamabad were unsatisfactory during Khan’s appearance at a hearing last week. Moreover, there was a risk of an attack on the PTI chief. They requested CJP to allow the recording testimony of Imran Khan via video link.