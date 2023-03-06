Share:

ISLAMABAD-Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Sunday said that quality seeds always play a key role in boosting agriculture production to meet ever-increasing food staple needs of challenging growing population explosion. He stated this while talking to Shahzad Ali Malik, a member of the provincial seed committee and Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA), said in a press release. He said the use of high-quality seeds is one of the most important elements in increasing agricultural production in any farming system as well as a cornerstone of any successful agriculture programme. He said this element has become more crucial than ever for providing enough food security for the rising population in the world which is expected to exceed nine billion by the year 2050, he added. He said quality seed is the fundamental element in crop production which not only doubles and triples the yield but also decreases the cost of production considerably besides preventing the spread of weeds, diseases and pests.