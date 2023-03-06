Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has made spe­cial arrangements on the last day of the Tableeghi Ijtema at Rai­wind Railway station. According to the PR sources on Sunday, the PR Lahore Division administra­tion deployed special staff to manage heavy crowd and several trains were allowed to stop at the station besides attachment of ad­ditional coaches and operation of special trains to facilitate the participants of the congregation. The Railways also arranged clean drinking, establishment of re­ception and Medical camps, full time security staff, guidance staff and special sitting arrangements were made.