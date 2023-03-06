Share:

MULTAN - Reg­istration of drug addicts is in progress with an aim to dis­courage the trend and help make drug addicts useful and productive citizens by ensuring their proper treat­ment. Following instructions from the Punjab govern­ment, Deputy Director of So­cial Welfare Naeem Ahmed instructed officers to expe­dite the campaign for the identification and registra­tion of drug addicts. He also sought assistance from non-governmental organizations in tracing drug addicts. The drug addicts will be treated in Drug Rehabilitation Cen­tres and different hospitals.