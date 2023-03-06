MULTAN - Registration of drug addicts is in progress with an aim to discourage the trend and help make drug addicts useful and productive citizens by ensuring their proper treatment. Following instructions from the Punjab government, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Naeem Ahmed instructed officers to expedite the campaign for the identification and registration of drug addicts. He also sought assistance from non-governmental organizations in tracing drug addicts. The drug addicts will be treated in Drug Rehabilitation Centres and different hospitals.
