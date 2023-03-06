Share:

ATTOCK - In a broad day light, robbers took away cash, gold ornaments and cell phones worth millions from the house of an advocate in the jurisdiction of Attock City police station. Police have registered an FIR and are on the hunt to arrest the culprits. As Per the FIR, Advocate Ah­mad Raza told police that on 4/3/2023 when he was in court and his family had gone to his brother’s house, some unknown robbers broke the locks of the main door and other rooms of the house and took away three cell phones worth Rs36000, five lac rupees, 10 tola gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lac, a pistol, some valuable docu­ments and DVR of the CCTV camera and escaped. SHO Attock City police station Jah­anzeb Khan when contacted told this journalist that police were working on it and soon the culprits will be arrested.