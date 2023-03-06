Share:

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry on Sunday inaugurated “Po-lice Tahafuz Markaz” at Shamsabad Chowk through which special persons, waif and homeless kids, trans­genders and drug-addicted kids would be provided relief.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the fa­cilitation centre has been set up in the city. He said police taking different initiatives to protect rights of the deserving people.

He said the transgender com­munity would be provided legal and social assistance and their problems would be resolved on priority. He said a representa­tive of the transgender com­munity would be deployed in the “Markaz” to ensure the best services for them. Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry maintained that keeping public facilitation on priority, the “Police Tahafuz Markaz” would be established in all districts of the region