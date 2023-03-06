Share:

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of renowned film, TV and radio actor legendry Qavi Khan, who left us for his heavenly abode last day.

In his condolence message, Chairman paid glowing tribute to Qavi Khan’s contributions to the world of entertainment.

“The vacuum created by Qavi Khan’s death will not fill till last,” he said, adding that his outstanding services in the showbiz industry will always be remembered.

In this hour of sorrow, Sanjrani said, the bereaved family is being granted prayers and strength to bear this shock with courage and patience. May Allah forgive and elevate the deceased, and grant him a place in Jannah.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar, and Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim also expressed their condolences and sorrow over Qavi Khan’s passing.