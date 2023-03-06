Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Malki yes­terday said the ‘Pak-Saudi relations’ had always been a fascinating and beautiful topic throughout history. The envoy tweeted that the Saudi embassy was looking forward to the creativity of Pakistani youth as it had announced a short video competition on ‘Pak-Saudi Relations’ to hunt the talent. According to the Saudi em­bassy’s official Twitter han­dle account, it is organizing this healthy competition to mark the 70th anniversary of the visit of the “first Presi­dent Ghulam Muhammad” [sic] to Saudi Arabia made in March 1953 and his meet­ing with King Abdulaziz. The contestant’s age must not be more than 30 years; the duration of the video must be of two minutes focus­ing on the central theme of Pak-Saudi Relations; and it can be either in Arabic, Urdu or English language. The first prize holder would be awarded $2,000; the sec­ond prize holder $1,500; the third $1,000 and from the fourth to tenth $500.