Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al Malki says Pak-Saudi relations have always been a fascinating topic.

In a tweet, he said the Saudi embassy in Islamabad is looking forward to the creativity of Pakistani youth, as it has announced a short video competition on 'Pak-Saudi Relations' to hunt the talent.

According to the Saudi embassy's official Twitter handle account, it is organizing this healthy competition to mark the 70th anniversary of the visit of the "first Governor General Ghulam Muhammad to Saudi Arabia in March 1953 and his meeting with King Abdulaziz.