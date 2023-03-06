Share:

LAHORE -The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to resolve the issues of exporters proactively besides getting them on board in taking any step or decision as the exporters were facing numerous problems due to uncertainty and frequent fluctuations in the US dollar rate against Pak rupee. Chairing the association’s meeting here on Sunday, PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that the SBP should properly consider the letters forwarded to it by the association for resolving their problems. PCMEA Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ijazur Rehman, senior members Parvez Hanif, Riyaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Akbar Malik, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan, Umeer Usman and others were also present. Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf also urged the government to appoint authorised focal persons for solving exporters’ problems. The participants of the meeting expressed serious concern over the difficulties faced by exporters especially due to political uncertainty and fluctuations in the US dollar rate. They were of the view that political stability was inevitable for economic development; therefore, all political leaders should sit together for this national cause. Usman Ashraf said that economic decisions without taking stakeholders would have adverse impact on the export, adding that long-pending issues must be focused and speedy progress be made on these so that Pakistani products could grab their due share in the international market. The government should also arrange business and exporters’ representatives meetings with the SBP officials to solve their issues at the earliest.