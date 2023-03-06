Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad came hard on the government for pursuing wrong priorities, saying the arrest and disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan were important for it rather than inflation and flailing economy.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the ban on speeches of the PTI chief and attempts for his arrest clearly showed the priorities of the government. He said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was busy in visiting high-end stores in London but the poor people were forced to live in a state of humiliation.

He hoped that the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be announced this week but feared that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could go to any lengths to delay the polls.

He also reacted to the hints dropped by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about quitting the government over unfulfilled promises regarding the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said the flood victims had not caught the attention of the foreign minister who has also announced that he would contest elections and warned of parting ways with the coalition government.