QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sunday said that Sibi Mela has its own historical significance and it has a positive impact on the economy of the area and the province beside gives a message of peace and unity. He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of Sibi Cattle Mela which was inaugurated on March 3 by the Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree. Mr Ziaullah Langu said that the provincial govern­ment under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister n Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was tak­ing all possible measures for the development of local languages. He said that efforts were being made to promote livestock and agriculture sec­tors because over 60 percent associated livestock and agriculture sector. “Those who were angry with the state due to some misunderstanding, I invited them to come back to play a role in the de­velopment of the country and province”, he said. He told the angry Balochs that Balochistan could not afford any more bloodshed. The Minister an­nounced Rs. 0. 2 million for presenting saluting bands and Rs, 0.2 million for the Press Club. He also announced cash for Levies Force, police and Frontier Corps (FC) for arrangements of security during the Sibi Mela.