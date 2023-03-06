Share:

LAHORE - Six matches have been decided in the Karachi Games 2023 basketball girls and boys events, being organized under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) with the support of KMC at International Abdul Nasir Courts Arambagh. In the girls event, District East beat District Korangi 17-13, District Malir beat District Korangi 21-15 while District Malir beat District East 23-19. In the boys event, District South beat District Korangi 82-54, District Malir beat District Korangi 62-47 while District South beat District Malir 52-43. The tournament was inaugurated by KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui in the presence of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Malik Mutahir, Javed Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.