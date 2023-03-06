Share:

PESHAWAR - President Floral Art Society Lotus Chapter Peshawar Farrah Azam organised an event ‘Sparlee Ranguna’ (spring colours) at Peshawar Garrison Club on Sunday.

Parveen Azam, wife of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, was the chief guest of the ceremony. The purpose of the event was fund raising for SSRD, a school for disabled children.

The ladies had made beautiful arrangements with fresh flowers in different categories. These categories include spring allure, an enchanted forest and mystic marine.

Members from other sister clubs Magnolia Islamabad, Orchid Islamabad and Rose from Lahore also participated in the event. A donation of Rs250,000 was collected at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Parveen Azam said that today she is happy to see different flowers. She said that such events should be held regularly.

“We are trying to promote love of flowers and make Peshawar the city of flowers again,” Parveen Azam added.