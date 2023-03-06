Share:

QUETTA - Under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial government is also taking practical steps to promote sports like other sectors. The Chief Minister’s vision is to ensure that the young generation of Balo­chistan is provided with the best education and training facilities as well as sports op­portunities and a favourable environment for advance­ment, said press release is­sued her on Sunday. It further said that the first Balochistan Games were being organised from 10th to 20th March in the light of the instructions of the Chief Minister and the special interest of the Pro­vincial Sports Minister Ab­dul Khaliq Hazara, in which teams from all the districts of the province were participat­ing in various sports. In the first phase, preliminaries of district-level sports are going on, in which the successful teams will participate in the finals held in Quetta, said a press release. The purpose of organizing sports is to provide opportunities to the youth of the province to show their skills and essence and through these competitions, the youth of Balochistan will come forward and make the name of the province bright at the national and interna­tional level.