The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has announced the verdict on the plea regarding the minimum age for marriage.

As per details, the verdict was announced by a bench including Acting Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwer and justice Khadim Hussain M Sheikh.

The court said that the state has the authority to set a minimum age for marriage.

The verdict further stated that the state’s decision to set a minimum age for marriage is not contradicting Islam.

The court reject the plea filed by a citizen against sections 2(A) and 8 of the Sindh Marriage Restraint Act 2013.

The Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act states, that “whoever, being a male above eighteen years of age, contracts a child marriage shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment which may extend to three years but shall not be less than two years and shall be liable to fine.”