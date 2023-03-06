Share:

Since Pakistan’s Independence, almost 75 years have come to end, but we are still facing the same crisis. Why? It is because of the bad politicians. They are not ready to work for the betterment of the country and are in the race to get a seat. The public is working hard day and night for a better future, but the government is not ready to give them these facilities.

Our country is a democratic country and there should be equal opportunity for everyone to run the country. From the poor to the rich and without any discrimination. It will be very beneficial for the development of our country if dynastical politics should be banned. Because in this system only one or two families run the whole country and the innocent public suffers a lot. Sometimes in the form of inflation, poverty, etc.

MEHAK ALI,

Guddu.