PESHAWAR - TESCO is providing electricity to all customers without any break, the management of TESCO said here on Sunday.

The management while clearing the position said that in tribal districts neither the electricity bill is paid nor the installation of a meter is preferred.

TESCO provides annual subsidies in the bill of the households of the tribal districts of Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Orakzai and district Kurram in accordance with the policy of the federal government, said the official release of the TESCO.

Electricity facility is being provided to the tribal people in the allotted amount of all these districts, the official added. The subsidy received for the year 2022-2023 ended in December 2022 due to an increase in unit rate, Tesco management said.

The local tribes are requested not to cause unjustified protests and damage to the company’s valuable installations, TESCO management said. The only permanent solution to the electricity problem in tribal districts is to install meters and pay your electricity bill regularly, said TESCO management.

TESCO management requested the esteemed customers to cooperate in the process of installation of household meters by fulfilling moral and national responsibility, the management said.