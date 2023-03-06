Share:

‘Blue economy’ refers to the continuous use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the oceanic ecosystem. It also includes energy like oil, gas, renewable energy, shipping, environmental management, fisheries, and tourism sectors. However, nearly three billion people all over the world are dependent on marine resources for their livelihoods. Pakistan is currently facing one of its most challenging economic problems.

It needs to work on its economy to put the country back on track. The blue economy is a promising area that could strengthen Pakistan’s financial and geoeconomic sectors. Despite having more than 100 billion dollars to run the country Pakistan’s current blue earning is limited to 10 billion dollars. Most of it comes from the Blue economy but lake of industries like energy in minerals restricts. Moreover, religious states are earning billions of dollars from this sector.

Blue economy helps in continuous development while preserving biomass like marine life and coastal resources. This will help the State to increase its protein shortage. The mangrove system is also earning to yield 20 million dollars. Pakistan’s coastline is 1,050 km long and has an exclusive economic zone of 290,000 square km. Pakistan’s location on the Arabian Sea sharing a border with India to the east and Iran and Afghanistan to the west can be the best place for shipping goods across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa and helping the economy prophet from religious trade in the global market this also includes transportation, tourism and ecological services such as storm protection and carbon shortage which can develop the local economies.

If Pakistan wants to achieve the development and growth of the economy, the Blue economy has to be adopted in practice using the framework which could help it achieve a friendly neighborhood. Thus, Pakistan’s economy needs great attention which could be for the State and in development.

FIZA ZAKIR,

Turbat.