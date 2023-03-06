Share:

LAHORE-Triple crown for Abubakar Talha and double crown for Abdul Rehman in the 4th Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, a student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, claimed his first title when he defeated Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the boys U-14 final. He completed the brace of titles when he, partnering with Amir Mazari (Aitchison), beat Nabeel Ali Qayum/Abdur Rehman 6-1, 6-3 in the boys U-14 doubles final.

Abubakar completed the hat-trick of titles when he, partnering with Ahtesham Humayun, outpaced Hamid Israr/Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-3 in the boys U-18 doubles final. The boys U-18 title was clinched by Hamid Israr (KPK), who outlasted spirited Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-3.

Abdur Rehman (SICAS) clinched the first title by beating Rashid Ali Bachani 4-2, 5-4 in boys/girls U-12 final. He completed the brace of the titles when he, along with partner Hajra Suhail (SICAS), outsmarted the duo of Junaid Khan and Bismel Zia 4-1, 4-2 in the boys/girls U-12 doubles final. The boys/girls U-10 final was won by Rashid Bachani, who beat Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-0, 4-2.

The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) extended the felicitation to Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Danish Aftab, Hassan Said, H&H Construction, Madam Aneesa Agha, Madam Dur-e-Shawar, Parents, Tennis Lovers Association, Suhaib Waseem Anwar and Ahsan Warraich, Ghulam Shabir Hussain Gill and Sohail Rana for their all-out support and cooperation in making this event a success.