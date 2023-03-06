Share:

MIRPURKHAS- Digri police have arrested two bike lift-ers and recovered from them ten stolen bikes on Sunday morning. Police said that on a tip off, police par-ty carried out raid in Deh 170 where a gang of bike lifters ready to commit crime that gangsters opened fires on police however after brief encounter police succeeded to arrest two outlaws including Abobarida Leghari and Amir Hassan and recovered from them a pistol, axe and recovered from their possession 10 stolen bikes while four other gangsters managed to flee from the spot. Detained criminals revealed the names of escaped accused Abdul Wahab Leghari, Mehtab Leghari, Najam Leghari, and Rashid Leghari and for their arresting police parties conducting raids at suspected places. DSP Digri Mir Aftab Talpure told that above accused had lifted 40 to 50 bikes that would soon be recovered. Digri po-lice have lodged the different cases against the apprehended and escaped accused.