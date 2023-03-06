Share:

QUETTA - At least two people were died and several others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Sun­day. According to a source of Levies Force, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other. As a result, two people were died on the spot while several others suffered wounds. The bodies and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where the treatment of the injured was started. The identity of the victims and the reason of clash could not be ascertained so far. Levies Force reached the site and got control over cross firing. Further investigation was underway.