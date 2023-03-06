Share:

ISLAMABAD - Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish yesterday said that the United Kingdom supports a healthy Pakistan and appreciates efforts to improve medical services in the country. Speaking to The Nation after a visit to a health facility in Gujar Khan, the envoy said underprivileged people have the same rights to the medical care as the rich. Andrew Dalgleish emphasised the importance of providing quality healthcare services to everyone, regardless of their financial and social status. He also highlighted the role of charity hospitals in providing healthcare to the poor and the needy. The British envoy acknowledged that Pakistanis have been contributing in the UK in the health sector while UK has been supportive to Pakistan. Only recently the UK provided generous humanitarian support to Pakistan following the devastating floods that killed over a thousand people and affected more than 33 million. A few months earlier, FCDO Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon had announced an additional £10 million of humanitarian aid, bringing the UK Government’s total contribution to £26.5 million. The extra support is bring spent on urgent life-saving needs such as providing shelter, water and sanitation to prevent waterborne diseases. It focuses on supporting people who are still displaced and those that are returning to their land, by helping re-establish communal water supplies. Andrew Dalgleish, who was accompanied by British High Commision’s Head of the Communications Fauzia Younis, said Pakistan and the UK have a historical relationship which has grown over the years. He said the recent exchange of visits between the two countries has been positive and mentioned that the frequency of high-level visits will increase this year.