ISLAMABAD      -    Acting British High Commissioner  Andrew Dalgleish yesterday said  that the United Kingdom supports  a healthy Pakistan and appreciates  efforts to improve medical services  in the country. Speaking to The Nation  after a visit to a health facility  in Gujar Khan, the envoy said  underprivileged people have the  same rights to the medical care as  the rich. Andrew Dalgleish emphasised  the importance of providing  quality healthcare services to everyone,  regardless of their financial  and social status. He also highlighted  the role of charity hospitals  in providing healthcare to the poor  and the needy. The British envoy  acknowledged that Pakistanis have  been contributing in the UK in the  health sector while UK has been  supportive to Pakistan. Only recently  the UK provided generous  humanitarian support to Pakistan  following the devastating floods  that killed over a thousand people  and affected more than 33 million.  A few months earlier, FCDO Minister  Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon  had announced an additional  £10 million of humanitarian aid,  bringing the UK Government’s total  contribution to £26.5 million.  The extra support is bring spent  on urgent life-saving needs such as  providing shelter, water and sanitation  to prevent waterborne diseases.  It focuses on supporting  people who are still displaced and  those that are returning to their  land, by helping re-establish communal  water supplies. Andrew Dalgleish,  who was accompanied by  British High Commision’s Head of  the Communications Fauzia Younis,  said Pakistan and the UK have  a historical relationship which has  grown over the years. He said the  recent exchange of visits between  the two countries has been positive  and mentioned that the frequency  of high-level visits will increase  this year.

