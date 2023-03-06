Share:

MULTAN - The School Education De­partment will introduce a modern vocational lab for transgender students and a cricket academy for stu­dents of south Punjab. The vocational lab for transgen­der students is being estab­lished with assistance from the United Nations Educa­tion, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The students from the transgender com-munity would avail training in tai­loring, industrial tailoring, beauty parlour, marketing and some other trades.