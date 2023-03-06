MULTAN - The School Education Department will introduce a modern vocational lab for transgender students and a cricket academy for students of south Punjab. The vocational lab for transgender students is being established with assistance from the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The students from the transgender com-munity would avail training in tailoring, industrial tailoring, beauty parlour, marketing and some other trades.
March 06, 2023
