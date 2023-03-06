Share:

HYDERABAD - The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Au-thority (HDA) has expressed the deep regret that the em-ployees of the authority’s subsidiary Water and Sanita-tion Agency (WASA) have not been paid salaries for the last 7 months. The union’s General Secretary Aslam Bhatti in a state-ment issued here on Sunday said instead of increasing the salaries in view of the increasing inflation, WASA was allegedly failing to pay even the monthly salaries. He added that the holy month of Ramazan was around the corner but the employees of WASA and their families had been compelled to starve. According to him, in absence of the monthly pay the em-ployees were unable to pay the expenses of education of their children and healthcare of their family members. He urged the Sindh government to take notice of the plight of WASA’s workers and address the problem of the agency’s financial straits.